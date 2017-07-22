A woman drove her smoking car into a gas station and caught fire in Brick on Saturday, authorities said.

The driver was driving from a shopping plaza half a mile away from the Sunoco gas station on Brick Boulevard when she saw smoke coming out of the front of the car, police said.

She pulled into the gas station, and got out of the car to inspect it when it suddenly caught on fire, police said.

The gas station attendant shut off the pumps as soon as he saw the fire.

There were no injuries or damage to the gas station, police said.

It is unclear why the car caught on fire.



