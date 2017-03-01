An animal on top of a pole in Brooklyn has neighbors concerned that it may be stuck. (Published 56 minutes ago)

A mystery animal curled up on top of a pole in Brooklyn has neighbors concerned that it may be stuck.

The animal appears to be either a racoon or a possum, according to Gillian Berman, who works in Bushwick. Berman says the animal has been atop the pole on the 400 block of Jefferson Street since at least 10 a.m.

The pole is over four stories above the ground next to a warehouse building. Berman said she called both animal control and police, but they haven't been responsive.

News 4 has left messages with the city's health department and Animal Care & Control.

It's unclear how the animal got on top of the pole and whether it can safely get down on its own.