Homes Evacuated When Sinkhole Opens Up on Bronx Street: FDNY - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Homes Evacuated When Sinkhole Opens Up on Bronx Street: FDNY

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Homes Evacuated When Sinkhole Opens Up on Bronx Street: FDNY
    NBC 4 NY

    Several homes had to be evacuated in a Bronx neighborhood when a sinkhole opened up on the street, officials say.

    A water main break in front of 1622 Adams Street in the Van Nest section at about 4:30 p.m. caused a sinkhole to open about two hours later, the FDNY says.

    Officials evacuated three homes in the area, and the buildings department is on the scene inspecting the stability of the buildings. Con Edison, DEP and Office of Emergency Management are also on scene.

    Red Cross was offering assistance to affected residents. 

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us