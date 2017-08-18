Several homes had to be evacuated in a Bronx neighborhood when a sinkhole opened up on the street, officials say.

A water main break in front of 1622 Adams Street in the Van Nest section at about 4:30 p.m. caused a sinkhole to open about two hours later, the FDNY says.

Officials evacuated three homes in the area, and the buildings department is on the scene inspecting the stability of the buildings. Con Edison, DEP and Office of Emergency Management are also on scene.

Red Cross was offering assistance to affected residents.