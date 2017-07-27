A popular cheese shop with locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan has pulled a controversial cheese description referencing a sex act and Mother Teresa after a Catholic group and other patrons complained.

According to The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, the Bedford Cheese Shop was flooded with complaints about the card display on Brebirousse D'argental cheese at the Manhattan location. The note hailed the heavenly nature of the cheese and compared it to a sexual act with Mother Teresa.

Catholic League President Bill Donohue issued a statement on the "obscene assault on Mother Teresa" Wednesday and called for a boycott of the cheese shop.

Later that day, according to Donohue, the store sent emails to people who complained saying, "We have received your email regarding the cheese description. Please be aware that the sign was taken down. We sincerely apologize for any hurt or anger, none of which was intentional. We hope you have a blessed day."

Bedford Cheese Shop opened its first location on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn in 2003 and a second store in lower Manhattan in 2012.