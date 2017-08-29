New Ferry Route in NYC Sets Sail

The city's new ferry service from Brooklyn to Manhattan set sail at 6:30 Thursday morning. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017)

New York City’s newest ferry line will set sail Tuesday.

The Astoria ferry route will take commuters from Astoria to Roosevelt Island to Long Island City to East 34th Street and then to Wall Street.

The first boat will take off from Hallets Cove at 6:30 a.m. The ferries will run every 25 minutes during the morning and evening rush and then every 50 minutes the rest of the time. Click here for the full schedule.

Mayor de Blasio will be on hand for Tuesday’s inaugural ride.

Commuters already have a new way to travel between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The South Brooklyn route set sail back in June and runs boats between Bay Ridge and Wall Street, with stops at Sunset Park, Red Hook, Atlantic Avenue and Dumbo.

Routes along the East River in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and to the Rockaways, launched in May. A route to the Lower East Side and Soundview will arrive in 2018.

NYC Ferry launched on May 1.