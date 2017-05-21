April the Giraffe's Baby Boy Grows Big and Strong | NBC New York
April the Giraffe's Baby Boy Grows Big and Strong

Tajiri (Swahili for "hope") is now 6-foot-4-inches tall and 200 pounds

    April the Giraffe Kisses New Baby and More Photos

    What to Know

    • April the giraffe gave birth to a male calf on April 15 at Animal Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of NYC

    • His father, Oliver, is 5 years old

    • The zoo is bracing for a flood of visitors after April's pregnancy became the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history

    Watch out, Mom. He'll be bigger than you in no time.

    In just over a month, the baby giraffe that gained a following when his mother, April, was pregnant with him, is growing up big and strong.

    Tajiri (Swahili for "hope") is now 6-foot-4-inches tall and 200 pounds. The baby stood at 5-foot-9-inches tall when he was born on April 15.

    He is happy and doing well with April and his dad, Oliver, at Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York.


    The zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

    April gave birth to Tajiri on April 15 at the privately owned zoo. It was her fourth calf, but the first for Oliver.

    (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

    Visitors are expected to flood the zoo for its fifth season after April's pregnancy became the second most livestreamed channel in YouTube history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period.

    Published at 2:35 PM EDT on May 20, 2017 | Updated at 10:23 AM EDT on May 21, 2017

