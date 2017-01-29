7 Train Derails 2nd Time in 2 Days Near Citi Field: MTA

For the second time in two days, a 7 train has derailed near Citi Field, the MTA said.

A wheel of a subway train headed to Flushing-Main Street derailed Sunday evening, the MTA said. The MTA warned of delays for 7 trains bound to Flushing-Main Street and said they were skipping the Mets-Willets Point stop.

On Saturday, a wheel on a 7 train also headed to Flushing-Main Street derailed in the same place, the MTA said. The train was entirely in the station, and customers were able to walk off, officials said.

No injuries were reported in either derailment, the FDNY said.