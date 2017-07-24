Final Goodbyes for 11-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Neighbor | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Final Goodbyes for 11-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Neighbor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Eleven-year-old Abbiegail Smith will be laid to rest during a funeral Monday

    • Abbiegail died from a stab wound to the neck, the medical examiner has ruled

    • An upstairs neighbor, 18-year-old Andreas Erazo, was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the killing

    The 11-year-old girl who was stabbed to death and found near her New Jersey home will be laid to rest Monday. 

    Abbiegail Smith's body was found on the roof of a building behind her home on the morning of July 13. On Sunday, a wake was held in Keansburg. Even local police officers came out to pay their respects. 

    An upstairs neighbor, 18-year-old Andreas Erazo, was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the killing. Erazo hung his head and said nothing during his first court appearance. The girl's mother, a nurse, said to him at the end of the proceeding, "I hope you rot in jail. My one and only daughter. Rot in jail."

    He's being held without bail.

    Missing NJ Girl Found Dead; Family Ruled Out as Suspects

    [NY] Missing NJ Girl Found Dead; Family Ruled Out as Suspects

    Investigators are not saying how she was killed, but they don't believe her family had anything to do with her death. Checkey Beckford reports.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)
    Published at 4:10 AM EDT on Jul 24, 2017 | Updated at 7:02 AM EDT on Jul 24, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us