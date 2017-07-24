What to Know
Eleven-year-old Abbiegail Smith will be laid to rest during a funeral Monday
Abbiegail died from a stab wound to the neck, the medical examiner has ruled
An upstairs neighbor, 18-year-old Andreas Erazo, was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the killing
The 11-year-old girl who was stabbed to death and found near her New Jersey home will be laid to rest Monday.
Abbiegail Smith's body was found on the roof of a building behind her home on the morning of July 13. On Sunday, a wake was held in Keansburg. Even local police officers came out to pay their respects.
An upstairs neighbor, 18-year-old Andreas Erazo, was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the killing. Erazo hung his head and said nothing during his first court appearance. The girl's mother, a nurse, said to him at the end of the proceeding, "I hope you rot in jail. My one and only daughter. Rot in jail."
He's being held without bail.
