One man was presumed killed after a cesspool collapsed in the Long Island town of Huntington on Wednesday, authorities said.

Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency presence at the scene. Rescue workers and firefighters stood around a gigantic gaping whole that appeared to consume the entire front yard of a home. A large crane was sifting through mud and other debris, though as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the man's body had not been located.

There have been a number of incidents of people and animals falling into cesspools on Long Island in recent years.



