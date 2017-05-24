Gigantic Cesspool Collapses, Swallows Man Alive on Long Island | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Gigantic Cesspool Collapses, Swallows Man Alive on Long Island

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 4 New York

    One man was presumed killed after a cesspool collapsed in the Long Island town of Huntington on Wednesday, authorities said. 

    Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency presence at the scene. Rescue workers and firefighters stood around a gigantic gaping whole that appeared to consume the entire front yard of a home. A large crane was sifting through mud and other debris, though as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the man's body had not been located.

    There have been a number of incidents of people and animals falling into cesspools on Long Island in recent years. 


    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us