Benchmark Capital, one of Uber's earliest investors and largest shareholders, is suing Uber co-founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick on claims of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.

It's an unusual and dramatic move in Silicon Valley to see a venture firm sue one of the executives it backed, CNBC reported.



Benchmark is seeking to remove Kalanick from the company's board of directors and exclude him from the Uber CEO search already underway.

Uber is valued around $70 billion and Benchmark owns about 13% of the ride-hailing pioneers.

