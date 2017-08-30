Mexican Cartel Ships Designer Drugs Hidden in Candles Shaped Like Sex Organs to New Jersey Warehouse, Sources Say - NBC New York
Mexican Cartel Ships Designer Drugs Hidden in Candles Shaped Like Sex Organs to New Jersey Warehouse, Sources Say

By Jonathan Dienst

    News 4 New York

    Five alleged members of a Mexican cartel have been arrested, accused of conspiring to ship designer drugs hidden in wax candles to a New Jersey warehouse, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. 

    The candles used to conceal the drugs were shaped like sex organs, the sources said. In total, there were more than 1,300 pounds of candles in dozens of cardboard boxes.

    They had been shipped to a facility in Long Island before being transported to a warehouse in Paterson. The defendants allegedly intended to use the warehouse to convert the methamphetamine in the candles into crystal meth.

    Additional details on the investigation were expected to be released later Wednesday.

