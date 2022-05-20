Strong Storms Tonight, then Record-Breaking Heat on Tap This Weekend

It's going to be hot this weekend in the tri-state - not just unseasonably hot, not just really hot, but potentially record-breaking, this-is-uncivilized hot.

First, though, the storms to wash out your Friday night.

According to Storm Team 4, there is an increasing threat for severe weather between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary risk, but hail is not out of the question in parts of western New Jersey. The forecast is expected to evolve considerably throughout the day, though.

After those storms blow through, it gets hot.

So, so hot.

Much of our region is on track for heat index values that will approach 95 to 100 degrees on Saturday. The National Weather Service office for New York City issued a Heat Advisory for the area -- the first one to be issued in May at least since 2006, if not earlier.

Central Park hasn't even hit 80 degrees yet this year; it may do that before 11 a.m. Saturday, and then keep going.

A different National Weather Service office said that in some parts of southern New Jersey, the heat may break records -- not just for the day, but for the entire month of May.

Things don't improve much on Sunday; the current forecast low temperature of 72 degrees in NYC would tie a record for warmest low that dates to 1959.

Track the latest weather conditions with StormTracker 4 using the interactive radar below.