Smoke from southern wildfires contributing to hazy skies in NYC

By Maria LaRosa

Smoke from a number of wildfires across the southern portion of the United States is leading to hazier, smoky skies here in the New York City metro area.

As of 9:30 a.m., AirNow was reporting moderate air quality in New York City with a rating of 71, in the middle of the moderate range.

According to the EPA, moderate air quality is when "Air quality is acceptable; however, there may be some health concern for a small number of unusually sensitive individuals."

The peak of the smoke's impact is expected Tuesday afternoon, Storm Team 4 reports.

The smoky skies will linger through Wednesday before clearing.

The overall smoke is expected to be light, and certainly nothing compared with what NYC experienced last summer with the heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

