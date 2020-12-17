Scenes from Tri-State's First Winter Storm of 2020 Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 mins ago 16 photos 1/16 A snowman is seen on a wall in Times Square in New York City, December 16, 2020 as Storm Gail hits the East coast. – The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) 2/16 A woman dances in Times Square covered in snow on December 16, 2020 in New York as Storm Gail hits the East coast. – The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) 3/16 A tourist stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, December 16, 2020 as Storm Gail hits the East coast. – The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) 4/16 A person wearing a Batman costume stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, December 16, 2020 as Storm Gail hits the East coast. – The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) 5/16 A person an Elmo costume stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, December 16, 2020 as Storm Gail hits the East coast. – The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) 6/16 A tourist stands under the snow in Times Square in New York City, December 16, 2020 as Storm Gail hits the East coast. – The Tri-State area is bracing for a major snowstorm. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) 7/16 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: People ice skate in Bryant Park in the snow on December 16, 2020 in New York City. New York City is expected to get between 10 inches and a foot of snow on Wednesday and Thursday in what is the first winter storm of the year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 8/16 NEW YORK, USA – DECEMBER 16: Tourists are playing snowball during snowfall at the Times Square in New York City, United States on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 9/16 BETHPAGE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Patrons exit the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) train and are met with snow flurries on December 16, 2020 in Bethpage, New York. The Long Island region is expected to get between 8 inches and a foot of snow on Wednesday and Thursday in what is the first winter storm of the year. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 10/16 NEW JERSEY, USA – DECEMBER 16: People shovel snow outside their houses during heavy snowfall on December 16, 2020 at Cliffside Park, New Jersey, United States. More than 60 million people have been placed under weather warnings as what’s expected to be the most powerful nor’easter in a decade threatens to dump up to two feet of snow across the East Coast with winds of up to 50mph. Winter Storm Gail began blanketing areas from northern Virginia to New York City to southern Maine with snow. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 11/16 NEW JERSEY, USA – DECEMBER 16: A car’s headlights illuminate a snow covered street as snow accumulates on December 16, 2020 at Cliffside Park, New Jersey, United States. More than 60 million people have been placed under weather warnings as what’s expected to be the most powerful nor’easter in a decade threatens to dump up to two feet of snow across the East Coast with winds of up to 50mph. Winter Storm Gail began blanketing areas from northern Virginia to New York City to southern Maine with snow. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 12/16 NEW JERSEY, USA – DECEMBER 16: A Christmas decoration outside a house as snow accumulates on December 16, 2020 at Cliffside Park, New Jersey, United States. More than 60 million people have been placed under weather warnings as what’s expected to be the most powerful nor’easter in a decade threatens to dump up to two feet of snow across the East Coast with winds of up to 50mph. Winter Storm Gail began blanketing areas from northern Virginia to New York City to southern Maine with snow. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 13/16 Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: People walk through Manhattan in a snow storm on December 16, 2020 in New York City. New York City is expected to get between 10 inches and a foot of snow on Wednesday and Thursday in what is the first winter storm of the year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 14/16 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: A caviar delivery driver rides through the snow during a snow storm on December 16, 2020 in New York City. New York City is expecting 8-12 inches of snow on Wednesday and Thursday during the first North Eastern storm of the season. Indoor dining was closed due to spiking COVID-19 cases on December 14, 2020 and outdoor dining was halted on Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) 15/16 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images NEW YORK, USA – DECEMBER 16: Snowfall view at the Times Square in New York City, United States on December 16, 2020. 16/16 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images NEW YORK, USA – DECEMBER 16: Snowfall view in New York City, United States on December 16, 2020. 0 More Photo Galleries Tri-State Snow Total Predictions for Wednesday Nor'easter Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs