Rainy, Dreary Weekend on Tap for Tri-State; Stray Thunderstorms Possible

Rain is returning to the tri-state this weekend, and the wet weather could be accompanied by some stray thunderstorms, Storm Team 4 says.

Showers will spread across the tri-state area Saturday afternoon, with periods of rain and drizzle expected Saturday night and into Sunday, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

Tri-state residents could see a stray thunderstorm overnight Saturday; stray thunderstorms are also possible Sunday evening.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low 50s. The rain will clear up by Monday and make way for a partly-cloudy day with a high of 60 degrees.