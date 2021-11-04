Storm Team 4

More Chilly Temps Ahead for Tri-State Before Warm Trend Arrives

Central Park dipped early Thursday morning into the 30s for the first time this season -- the coldest the city has been since April 23

By Storm Team 4

What to Know

  • The first cold, freezing conditions of the season seen in parts of the tri-state area are sticking around for a bit longer, making it feel more like winter than fall weather.
  • Portions of the tri-state woke up once again to low temperatures as well frost in some areas on Thursday. 
  • There will likely be a repeat dip to the 30s Friday morning.

The first cold, freezing conditions of the season seen in parts of the tri-state area are sticking around for a bit longer, making it feel more like winter than fall weather.

Though it was a mostly sunny day, cool air dominated the tri-state area Thursday as portions of the region woke up once again Thursday to low temperatures as well as frost -- something that the area has been experiencing over the past few days. Frost advisories remain in place for parts of the region.

Central Park dipped early Thursday morning into the 30s for the first time this season -- the coldest the city has been since April 23. There will likely be a repeat dip into the 30s Friday morning, although the chilly weather may stick around until midday Saturday before picking up.

As of Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, a freeze occurred across a number of New Jersey counties, effectively ending the growing season.

While it is expected that the weather will remain mainly dry through the early weekend, Storm Team 4 is watching this weekend closely as a significant storm develops off the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts. However, the offshore low pressure system will stay well off shore, posing no real threat of rain for the New York City Marathon scheduled for Sunday.

There is good news on the horizon, though. This cold pattern will not last too long. There is a warming trend next week with a return to normal November temperatures. Temperatures will rebound on Monday with high pressure sliding to the south prompting highs to climb about 5 degrees above the average for mid-November, Storm Team 4 reports.

