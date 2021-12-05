Snow or No Snow? Wednesday Storm Could Drop ‘Significant' Snowfall or Light Dusting

What to Know Wildly different weather conditions are in store for the tri-state in just the first half of the week

An incoming system that'll move in Wednesday could bring "significant" snowfall, or swing out and drop a few flurries instead

Before that arrives, a warm front has several rounds of showers in store for Monday along with temps in the 60s

New York City has yet to see its first measurable snowfall of the season — but that could all change in a matter of days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wednesday has the potential to cause a bit of havoc for the tri-state with the chance of the city and surrounding counties seeing "significant" snowfall if the current incoming system stays the course, Storm Team 4 says. It's possible the track could shift though, it's too early to be certain, and drop just a few flurries instead.

What is looking much more certain is a drop in temperatures. Conditions will be frigid and cold enough that when the low pressure system moves in, things will be primed for the potential snow.

Wednesday could get messy. The track/impacts are bound to change but we should be prepared for a wintry mix that could impact travel. pic.twitter.com/RGy8XmrvQx — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 5, 2021

The first dramatic weather shift arrives well before Wednesday, however, after what's been a calm and relative quiet weekend. A big spike in the temperatures on Monday will feel like a significant change from the weather seen in recent weeks.

A warm front that moves in around midnight will start to drop showers on parts of the tri-state and should wrap up by sunrise. That warmup is expected to bring temperatures up and into the 60s throughout the day.

Put your parkas away for a day. Windy and mild Monday with a few showers. pic.twitter.com/UKuKbENPVu — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 5, 2021

Wind will stay a constant in Monday's weather outlook with possible gusts reaching 40 mph in the evening. By nightfall, additional showers could strike and with it thunderstorms when a cold front arrives.