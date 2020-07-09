Live Radar: Watch StormTracker 4 as Tropical Storm Fay Threatens Tri-State

Storm Team 4 is tracking Tropical Storm Fay as it develops in the Atlantic off the coast of the southern U.S. The storm is set to hit the tri-state on Friday, possibly becoming the first tropical storm to make landfall in the tri-state since Irene in 2011.

According to most projections, Tropical Storm Fay is set to give the region pretty close to a direct hit, and is expected to bring with it strong gusty winds, dangerous surfs and heavy downpours that are likely to lead to flash flooding.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the severe weather threat. Get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.