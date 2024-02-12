Super Bowl 2024

Here’s the latest news on the 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 showdown. Get our coverage on how to watch, game day predictions, all the commercials, the halftime show, and more.
Taylor Swift

White House invites Chiefs after Super Bowl win and doesn't rule out Taylor Swift joining them

The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opened up her daily briefing by extending her congratulations to the Chiefs and "all the Swifties out there."

By Will Weissert | Associated Press

Taylor Swift watches the celebration on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The White House says it's looking forward to hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again — and it isn't ruling out having the team's most-famous fan, Taylor Swift, tag along this time.

Asked at Monday's press briefing if the pop star could come along as a “plus one” when the team visits the White House to celebrate its second Super Bowl title in as many seasons, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded, “That’s going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who’s going to come with them.”

“I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here,” Jean-Pierre added.

Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and celebrated on the field after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday in Las Vegas. She has been the subject of intense media coverage throughout the season, and even sparked anger among some conservatives who spread baseless claims that Swift is part of an elaborate plot to help Democrats win the November election because she could ultimately endorse President Joe Biden's reelection bid.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Super Bowl 22 hours ago

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bask in afterglow of Chiefs' Super Bowl win with on-field kiss

Taylor Swift Feb 11

Watch ‘icon' Taylor Swift chug a drink on the Super Bowl jumbotron

Biden's supporters have made light of such suggestions. The president's personal account even deadpanned on X immediately after the Super Bowl's game-winning catch, “Just like we drew it up” over an image of “Dark Brandon” — a meme featuring Biden with lasers for eyes.

Jean-Pierre also got in on the act, opening Monday's White House briefing by saying she wanted "to extend a big congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, and also congratulations to all the Swifties out there.”

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl win with a kiss. The Grammy winner took to the field after her man’s team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“The president looks forward to welcoming them back once again to the White House to celebrate their latest victory,” she said.

When pressed on whether the players would be allowed to bring guests, Jean-Pierre said she wasn't sure of the protocol.

“That's a good question. I can't answer that right now. But, look, we are looking forward to having them here, the Chiefs," she said.

The White House and Biden's supporters aren't the only ones blurring the lines between politics and pop stars.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, posted online ahead of the Super Bowl that, if Swift were to endorse Biden, it would be “disloyal to the man who made her so much money.” Trump continued that he was “responsible for the Music Modernization Act," which Congress approved in 2018 with strong bipartisan support.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us