6 Tri-State nonprofits to receive $225,000 in NBCUniversal's ‘Local Impact' grants

NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47, and Comcast NBCUniversal on Wednesday announced that six local nonprofits will receive a total of $225,000 in unrestricted “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants”.

The winning organizations are addressing the needs of their diverse local communities through the lenses of one of three grant categories, Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients include:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Willie Mae Rock Camp (WMRC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering girls and gender-expansive youth through music education and mentorship. They engage students ages 10-17 in hands-on creative exploration with a focus on electronic instruments and music technology.

Youth served by CASA Essex are victims of complex trauma, including what they endured leading up to removal from their homes and the trauma of separation from their family, friends, and school. The traumas introduced during foster care are further worsened by the complexities of the impoverished areas in which many live. CASA Essex conducts outreach in 22 townships, and its volunteers come from various backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses. Volunteers utilize their own unique skillset to guide youth, communicate and collaborate with other stakeholders in a child’s life (such as teachers, therapists, and caseworkers), and advocate for a child’s interests both inside and outside the courtroom.

Horizons Newark advances educational equity by partnering with Newark students, families, and schools to develop strong academic, social and emotional skills, habits of mind, and the resilience to succeed in school and pursue meaningful, choice-filled lives. Through fully tuition-free pre-K - 8th grade summer and school-year programming, students develop confidence, self-esteem, and motivation to strengthen their school performance while learning to maintain positive attitudes and build strong relationships. Horizons Newark focuses on providing students opportunities and access to support in literacy, math, STEM, performing and visual arts, healthy living – including swimming – and emotional health and well-being.

Hillside Food Outreach delivers healthy groceries to low-income individuals and families, directly to their homes. They serve residents throughout Westchester and Putnam Counties (NY) and Fairfield County (CT) who are unable to access local pantries, and/or require better nutrition than available through other community resources. This includes the elderly, who find it difficult to travel and/or carry home the bags; those who are housebound due to illness or disability; low-income workers who are at their jobs when pantries are open, and those with no transportation.

Teachers & Writers Collaborative (T&W) provides transformative writing and arts education for youth and lifelong learners. T&W programs include writing workshops for youth, art workshops for seniors, and training for teachers. In addition, T&W hosts the NY Poetry Out Loud recitation competition and the NY Youth Poet Laureate program for teens in New York State. To support the teaching of creative writing, T&W publishes Teachers & Writers Magazine and an assortment of books for educators.

Since 2015, New Women New Yorkers (NWNY) has empowered hundreds of immigrant women in NYC to reach their fullest professional potential. Through life-changing workforce development, community, and storytelling programs, NWNY supports its community of immigrant women in securing meaningful employment and pursuing higher education and provides them with a safe and inclusive space to build community and share their stories. NWNY’s workforce development programs have offered nearly 60 job readiness workshops to 700+ immigrant women, 800+ individual support sessions, and 80+ collaborative programs with partner companies.

Early this year, NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47, and Comcast NBCUniversal announced the rebranding of their grant program from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants", reflecting its local grassroots focus.