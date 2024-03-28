VIDEO: Special NBC New York program celebrates Chuck Scarborough's 50 years at WNBC-TV

NBC New York's celebration of Chuck Scarborough's 50 years at WNBC continued Thursday evening with a special 30-minute program.

If you missed it's original airing, it's at the top of this article in our video player and will air April 1st-5th at 7:30 p.m. on our 24/7 NBC New York News streaming channel.

The program includes:

David Ushery's sit-down conversation with Chuck reminiscing about his most memorable stories

Chuck's conversation with his longtime, legendary co-anchor Sue Simmons

A visit to Studio 6B, now the home of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' the former home of WNBC's studios

A look back at stories from throughout Chuck's career in New York

