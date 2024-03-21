Chuck Scarborough celebrates 50 years at NBC New York

With a distinct voice any longtime New Yorker can recognize, Chuck Scarborough is a local legend and news veteran marking his 50th anniversary reporting for the National Broadcasting Company.

Scarborough is a celebrated journalist receiving accolades from various organizations, such as the Associated Press, New York Press Club, Working Press Association and New York State Broadcasters Association.

Throughout his career, Scarborough has won 36 local Emmy awards and a "Governor's Award," a distinguished honor by the New York Chapter of Television Arts & Sciences for his impact on the media industry.

A Pittsburgh native, he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and, with a love for aviation, entered the U.S. Air Force before jumping into journalism. His father was a highly decorated B-17 pilot in World War II. Scarborough holds a commercial pilot license and has covered a variety of aeronautic stories, including the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels.

He began his television career in Mississippi at WLOX-TV before moving on to WAGA-TV in Atlanta, then to WNAC-TV in Boston. He joined WNBC-TV in March 1974 as a lead anchor for what was, at the time, the new 5:00 p.m. NewsCenter 4 broadcast.

Scarborough has covered major New York stories like the 1977 "Night of Terror" blackout, the September 11, 2001, terror attacks and the U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Jim Hartz, Jack Cafferty, John Hambrick, Pat Harper, Dawn Fratangelo, Sibila Vargas, Lynda Baquero and Natalie Pasquarella are a few of the co-anchors that Scarborough has worked with over the years, but one partner remains unparalleled when it comes to a creating the perfect pair.

Former WNBC-TV anchor Sue Simmons joined Scarborough in 1980 for the 11:00 P.M. newscast, and they shared the anchor desk for 32 years — making this dynamic duo the longest-running anchor team in the history of New York City television news.

Off the air, Scarborough supports non-profit organizations involved with animal welfare, the environment, arts and education. He was even the voice for the past New York Cares Coat Drive PSA, the "Shivering Liberty Statue."

Scarborough resides in Stamford, Conn., and is married to Ellen Ward Scarborough. He has two children, Chad and Elizabeth.

In a moment of self-reflection, Scarborough notes to News 4 that he has been, "the beneficiary of a small army of brilliant broadcast journalists on both sides of the camera."

While he shares his adoring admiration and respect for his colleagues, he makes a special point to thank the tri-state audience for their utmost loyalty and trust for half a century.

Time does have a way of slipping quietly through our fingers while we're preocuppied with the noisy present, but this could not have happened without you. Chuck Scarborough, WNBC-TV

NewsCenter 4 premiere episode on April 29, 1974

Memorable Moments

Here's a look at some of the best moments of Chuck Scarborough's half-century career at WNBC.