Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down Monday morning for users around the world, according to Downdetector.

The social messaging apps, which are all owned by Facebook Inc., were experiencing outages in multiple countries. It was not clear what was causing the disruptions.

The outages appear to have started around just after 11:40 a.m. ET and remained inaccessible.

