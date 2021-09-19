Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson Has Historically Bad First Half Against Patriots

The rookie QB got off to a rough start on Sunday

By Jake Levin

Jets QB Wilson has historically bad first half vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zach Wilson's first start against the New England Patriots has been historic for all the wrong reasons thus far.

The second overall pick in April's draft by the New York Jets threw three interceptions in the first half, including picks on each of his first two pass attempts in the game -- something that hadn't happened in the NFL in a decade.

Wilson had a third pass picked off later in the second quarter, helping him match his total from his entire junior season at BYU in 2020. 

Wilson's less than stellar first half performance has upped the total of interceptions thrown by rookie quarterbacks against Bill Belichick-coached teams in New England to 40, double the number of touchdown passes thrown (20).

Wilson finished the first half 3 for 7 for 45 yards and three interceptions and an abysmal 25.0 passer rating.

For what it's worth, the quarterback the Jets discarded in favor of Wilson, Sam Darnold, is 14 of 18 for for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers in the first half against the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

