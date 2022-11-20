Weston McKennie's heart beats true for the red, white and blue.

The 24-year-old midfielder from Washington was seen sporting a new red, white and blue hairdo ahead of the United States men's national team's World Cup opener against Wales on Monday.

McKennie, who plays for Juventus, previously had a blond streak in his hair.

The USMNT received an unexpected call on Sunday from President Joe Biden, who delivered his well wishes and words of encouragement to the squad.

The USMNT is set to play Wales in a Group B showdown on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.