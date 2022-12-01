Morocco Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Win Vs. Canada in Group F Clash

The Atlas Lions have advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

Morocco pulled off the 2-1 defeat against Canada in the Group F clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While Canada was already out of World Cup contention before the match, they put up their best fight against Morocco. Though it wouldn't be enough to stop the Group F victory for the Atlas Lions.

Watch the first part of the fifth episode of My New Favorite Futbolista, Telemundo and LX News’ bilingual podcast about the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco got off to a great start scoring two quick goals in under 30 minutes of play on the pitch. It all started with a very costly mistake from Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who allowed Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech to score an open goal from 30 yards out in the fourth minute.

This was followed by Youssef En-Nesyri, who doubled the lead with a low strike that beat Borjan at the post.

While an own goal by Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd gave Canada its only goal of the match, there were other opportunities for Canada to equalize the game. None bigger than a header by Canada's Atiba Hutchinson that rattled the crossbar and bounced down on to the line -- causing Moroccan fans to hold their breath for a bit.