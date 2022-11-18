How to Watch Germany vs. Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match

The German men’s national team is on a mission in Qatar.

After beating Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup Final, Germany had a chance to become the first back-to-back tournament champions in over 50 years. Instead, their title defense fell flat, as they were unable to even advance past the group stage in Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Mario Götze are three holdovers from the 2014 championship squad, and the mission remains the same as they head into the 2022 competition.

Germany will kick things off in Group E against Japan, which has qualified for its seventh straight World Cup. The team has never advanced to the quarterfinals, but it has reached the round of 16 three times, including 2018.

Here is everything to know for Germany and Japan’s opening match in Qatar:

When is Germany vs. Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Germany will face Japan on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the first Group E match of the 2022 World Cup.

What time is Germany vs. Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Germany and Japan will kick off at 8 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time) at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

How to watch Germany vs. Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Germany vs. Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Germany vs. Japan?

Germany’s squad features four players from the 2014 championship squad: Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) and Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg). The first three players were all integral in the country’s World Cup triumph in Brazil eight years ago, and they are looking to help turn things around after the disappointing 2018 exit.

The team has added other talent to its roster for this year’s tournament. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City) are among the returning players with World Cup experience, while Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) is among the contingent of players making their World Cup debuts.

For Japan, Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) are two of the top names to watch. Kamada is one of eight players on Japan’s squad who plays club soccer in Germany, so they should have some familiarity with their first Group E foe.