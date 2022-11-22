Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday.

A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save.

Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and halfway across the world erupted in celebration after the legendary save, preserving the 0-0 tie.

Despite the scoreless finish for each team after 90 minutes of incredible defense, here's just how stoked Mexican fans are about the vital save:

Should’ve know Ochoa is the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/z5sYztMh5h — Damian C 🦅 (@FullyBlessed__) November 22, 2022

The real football fans knew that Ochoa will save the penalty. Who the hell is Lewandowski when the real Goat Ochoa in there — Timur Celal (@contemporaryone) November 22, 2022

Memo Ochoa literally every World Cup: pic.twitter.com/yCYyKWQ59G — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Guillermo Ochoa is a World Cup 𝗜𝗖𝗢𝗡 🇲🇽#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/akzPmzAcG3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2022

The world’s best goalkeeper is back to work again. Ochoa pic.twitter.com/MQr3qkqKwB — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 22, 2022

ochoa is to the world cup what mariah carey is to christmas — Ashwin Raman (@AshwinRaman_) November 22, 2022

Me Telling my future grandkids about World Cup Ochoa

pic.twitter.com/mNRmISZEpV — AB (@AbsoluteBruno) November 22, 2022

There are also fans that are hating on Lewandowski and his failed attempt at an opportune penalty kick.

Lewandowski is the worst player of all time to be called the best player in the world — M. (@modric_szn) November 22, 2022