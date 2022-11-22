Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa's PK save against Poland's Robert Lewandowski left fans absolutely speechless

By Julia Elbaba

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday.

A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save.

Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and halfway across the world erupted in celebration after the legendary save, preserving the 0-0 tie.

Despite the scoreless finish for each team after 90 minutes of incredible defense, here's just how stoked Mexican fans are about the vital save:

There are also fans that are hating on Lewandowski and his failed attempt at an opportune penalty kick.

