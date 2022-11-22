Australia

Craig Goodwin Gives Australia 1-0 Lead Over France in 2022 World Cup

Australia have jumped to an early lead against France

By Sanjesh Singh

France’s World Cup journey is off to a shaky start.

In Les Bleus’ opening matchup against Australia in Group D on Tuesday, it was the Socceroos that began the scoring. 

In just the ninth minute, left midfielder Craig Goodwin connected on a low cross to the back post from Mathew Leckie and fired it home past Hugo Lloris.

Making matters even worse for France is starting left back Lucas Hernandez went down with an injury on the play and couldn’t carry on. He was replaced by his brother, Theo Hernandez, in the 13th minute.

Goodwin’s goal is also the quickest Australia have scored in a World Cup game, and its first ever in the opening 10 minutes.

