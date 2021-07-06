Jessica Springsteen Heads to Tokyo Olympics With U.S. Equestrian Team

Jessica Springsteen is among four equestrians who have made the U.S. Olympics team and she will be heading to Tokyo this summer.

The daughter of rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen and New Jersey native will be making her first Olympic debut on the jumping team along with Laura Kraut, McLain Ward and Kent Farrington, the team announced Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Roster set ☑️ The final equestrian team joining #TeamUSA at the #TokyoOlympics is out 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8ZDIYgXpFK — US Equestrian (@USequestrian) July 5, 2021

The 29-year-old will be riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve and she currently ranks No. 3 on the U.S. rider list, NBC Olympics first reported.

Springsteen has been riding since she was four at her family's farm in Colts Neck.