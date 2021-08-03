Erriyon Knighton

Erriyon Knighton Channels Usain Bolt, Cruises Into 200m Final

Erriyon Knighton became the youngest Olympian to make the men's 200m final since 1984.

By James Best

Erriyon Knighton is only 17-years-old, but he doesn't look like it.

Knighton is dominating the completion at the Tokyo Olympics and making it look easy in the process. His latest feat, finishing first his semifinal heat ahead of medal favorite Divine Oduduru of Nigeria with a time of 20.02.

Knighton probably could have finished with a faster time but made sure he had some time to showboat to the other competitors before crossing the finish line.

Knighton's performance might remind some of Usain Bolt's performances in the 100m and 200m finals in 2016, 2012 and 2008.

He became the youngest man to reach the 200m final since 1984 and put himself in a strong position for a podium spot alongside 200m world champion Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek.

