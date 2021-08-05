There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics. The undefeated A-team of April Ross and Alix Klineman goes for USA gold in beach volleyball, while America looks to advance to the final in women's basketball. For two of the all-star players, their current head coach was their teammate in 2004.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, looks to add to her trove of medals in a stacked track and field finals slate that also includes women's javelin throw and the 4x100m relay. And USA's Brooke Raboutou has a shot to make history during the first-ever Olympic women’s sport climbing final.

Not sure what that new event is? The USA woman vying for the podium made an easy explainer for how sport's climbing's three disciplines work.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 14:

1. Allyson Felix Headlines Stacked Track and Field Action

The stars will be under the bright lights of Tokyo's Olympic stadium early Friday in a session featuring six intriguing finals: women's javelin throw, men's 5000m, women's 400m, women's 1500m, women's 4x100 relay and the men's 4x100 relay.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, is making her fifth Games appearance and hopes to add more to her trove of medals. She won silver in the women's 400m in Rio and is among the medal contenders in the event once again.

The Jamaican women went a level above the American men in the 100m, sweeping the podium. Still, the American women come into the 4x100m final as the two-time defending Olympic champions and set the record at the 2012 London Games.

Maggie Malone is the United States’ lone competitor in the women’s javelin final after she posted the second-best overall result in qualifying, trailing only Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk. Malone is making her second Olympic appearance and attempting to become the first American woman to medal in the event since 1976.

Paul Chelimo, who posted the second-fastest overall time in the men’s 5000m heats, will be joined by fellow American William Kincaid in the final, while there are no American racers in the women’s 1500m final.

2. Undefeated American Duo Vie for Beach Volleyball Gold

April Ross and Alix Klineman advance to the gold medal game after defeating Switzerland.

April Ross already has a silver medal and a bronze medal in her collection. Now, she has a chance to add gold.

Ross and partner Alix Klineman will take on Australian duo Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy in the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match.

The American duo is a perfect 6-0 in the tournament so far, losing only one set along the way. Ross and Klineman enter the final off the heels of a semifinal win over Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

A U.S. pair has stood atop the podium in three of the last four Olympics, but Ross has yet to claim a gold medal. With Klineman by her side, that can change tonight.

3. Team USA Faces Serbia in Women's Basketball Semi

U.S. women's basketball advanced to the semifinals with its win over Australia. The win marks the team's 53rd straight win, putting the U.S. two victories away from a seventh straight gold medal.

The U.S. women’s basketball squad has looked like a team determined to win its seventh straight Olympic gold medal so far in Tokyo.

After trailing heading into the second quarter of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Australia, Team USA took charge on its way to a 79-55 rout. The victory extended the team’s 53-game Olympic winning streak dating back to 1992 and put the team two wins away from another gold medal. Breanna Stewart continued her scorching Tokyo run with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

Next up for Dawn Staley’s squad is a semifinal contest against Serbia, which went 2-1 in Group A play and handled China 77-70 in the quarterfinals. Serbia is looking for its second straight Olympic medal after earning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Team USA is hoping to send Serbia back to the bronze medal game once again.

4. Brooke Raboutou Looks to Climb Olympic Podium

Climber Brooke Raboutou says one of her first memories of her sport was climbing on a small plywood board with holds on it in her parents' basement.

Brooke Raboutou has a chance to make history during the first-ever Olympic women’s sport climbing final. An American man made history in the same event.

Raboutou, a 20-year-old climber, placed fifth overall in Wednesday’s qualification at Tokyo’s Aomi Urban Sports Park. She finished 12th in speed, second in bouldering and eight in lead, totaling 192 points along the way.

Raboutou has some catching up to do if she wants to win an inaugural Olympic women’s sport climbing medal. Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, South Korea’s Seo Chae-Hyun, Japan’s Miho Nonaka and Japan’s Akiyo Noguchi finished above her in qualifying. Nonaka, who placed third overall in qualifying, had half the points of Raboutou with 96, while Garnbret held the lead with 56.

The action begins with the speed final at 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, transitions to the bouldering final an hour later and ends with the lead final at 8:10 a.m. ET. While the climbers take on three different disciplines, the medals are awarded to the three highest finishers on the overall leaderboard.

