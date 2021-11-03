The New York Giants are testing all personnel for COVID-19 after running backs coach Burton Burns tested positive. Burns reportedly was one of 13 members of the organization who came back positive on an initial test but was the only member not be negative on a second test.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that several players would miss practice Wednesday for COVID-19 protocols, including Saquon Barkley.

Barkley reportedly tested positive on his initial test and is one of the several players being retested. If Barkley's second test comes back positive, the running back will need two negative tests within the next 24 hours and no systems to play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Barkley has missed the last three weeks of the season while dealing with a low left ankle sprain suffered in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.