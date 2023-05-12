NBA

Odd Draymond Green-Dennis Schroder Kerfuffle Leads to Double Technical

Schroder would be ejected with his second technical of the game

By Taylor Wirth

Schroder ejected after Draymond shoves ball in his face originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was at the center of another altercation in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. 

With 6:20 remaining in the third quarter, Lakers center Anthony Davis slammed home a lob from forward LeBron James. Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo took the ball out, inbounding it to Green, who had the ball stolen out of his hands by Davis. Green was called for a foul on Davis and then proceeded to take the ball and shove it in a nearby Dennis Schröder's face. 

Both Green and Schröder received technical fouls, which resulted in Schröder's ejection after receiving a prior tech in the first quarter. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It was clear why Green received a technical foul, but many were confused about why Schröder received one. 

Sports

NBA 58 mins ago

NBA Twitter Reacts to Warriors' Season Unceremoniously Coming to End

NBA 2 hours ago

2023 NBA Western Conference Finals Preview: Schedule, TV Channel, Start Times

Schröder started in place of Jarred Vanderbilt, scoring three points with two rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes before his ejection. 

Green and the Warriors, trailing by 16 points at the time, clearly were frustrated with how the game was going. Unfortunately for Golden State, it didn't get any easier without Schröder on the court. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles Lakers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us