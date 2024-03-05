5 free agency fits for the Jets in 2024

It's safe to say the New York Jets need to hit often throughout the offseason.

Whether that be through free agency or the draft, the team is entering a pivotal year that will see Aaron Rodgers returning to the field amid a 13-year playoff drought.

Head coach Robert Saleh has built a robust defense, though the offense hasn't been able to put the pieces together due to various factors.

But after a 7-10 finish to 2023 with no Rodgers aside from a handful of snaps, there's optimism they could add on wins if they stay healthy.

That's a big if, of course, especially with around $5 million in current cap space, per The Athletic via Over the Cap. But these five free agents could help achieve New York's goals:

G Jon Runyan Jr., Green Bay Packers

The theme of New York signing former teammates of Rodgers could continue in 2024. With costly guard Laken Tomlinson being cut, the Jets have to address the offensive line even more than they needed to before.

Runyan Jr., who turns 27 in 2024, could be a cheap get, with his ties to Rodgers in Green Bay being a possible high selling point. He's been a reliable Packer in each of his four seasons and the Jets won't see improvements to the offense without adding such pieces to the line.

Former Green Bay tackle Yosh Nijman is another possible worthy target.

WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

It's clear the Jets need another wideout alongside the young and talented Garrett Wilson. They tried to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason and could revisit the idea this year.

But if not, then going for a wideout in need of a prove-it deal could be the route. Brown, 27 in 2024, is two years removed from a 1,000-receiving-yard campaign in Baltimore, but he hasn't reached those levels in two seasons with Arizona. The former 2019 first-round pick could add much-needed speed down the flanks, however.

DE Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys

With the Jets likely to lose Bryce Huff to a team who can give him the best contract possible, they'll have to turn to a reliable veteran while hoping Will McDonald IV, the No. 15 overall pick last season, grows as a sophomore.

Fowler Jr., the 2015 No. 3 overall pick, comes into play as a depth piece who can shoulder a larger load if needed. He'll turn 30 this season and is coming off a four-sack campaign with the Dallas Cowboys. His production has fluctuated since a career-best 11.5-sack season in 2019, so he could be a cheap but productive addition.

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

2023 was the year of the backup quarterback, with the Jets finding out firsthand just how important a serviceable QB2 is.

With Zach Wilson likely to have a new home in 2024, the Jets should search for a veteran backup who could step in for Rodgers if needed as he returns from a serious Achilles injury. Tannehill, who will be 36 in 2024, could be available on a cheap deal with his best days behind him. And if Rodgers does miss time, Tannehill has a solid history of being able to do a shift that could keep New York afloat.

RB A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Ending with a former Packer, the Jets could add a stronger RB2 to complement Breece Hall, who nearly cracked 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore, after the Dalvin Cook experiment clearly didn't pan out.

Dillon, who will be 26 in 2024, makes sense as a former Packer who brings more power running to the fold. Dillon rushed for 613 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry last season alongside Aaron Jones, so his price should be affordable for New York.