Detroit Tigers throw combined no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange pitched in the game for Detroit

By Dave Hogg | Associated Press

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history.

Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs.

Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

Foley retired Whit Merrifield before pitching a perfect eighth.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed two runs in the first inning.

Riley Greene singled in his first at-bat since May 30 and scored on Spencer Torkelson’s one-out double in the first.

Kerry Carpenter followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, but Javier Báez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch to start the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero Jr’s pop fly down the right-field line.

Báez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette’s fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-center field.

The start of the game was delayed 1:22 by rain and a hard shower fell in the first inning.

ROSTER MOVES

The Tigers activated Greene and RHP Beau Brieske from the injured list, optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo and designated INF Jonathan Schoop for assignment.

BIG RETURN

Greene reached base four times in his return, singling twice and walking twice.

UP NEXT

The teams finish a three-game series on Sunday afternoon with LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00) making his second start of the season for Detroit. RHP Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.09) is scheduled to pitch for the Blue Jays.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

