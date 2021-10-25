Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships Sell for Record $1.5M at Sotheby's

The 1984 Nike Are Ships are Jordan’s earliest known regular season game-worn Nikes

Michael Jordan Earliest Known Regular Season Nikes
Sotheby's

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at Sotheby's on Sunday, setting a record for sneakers at auction.

The 1984 Nike Air Ships are Jordan's earliest known regular season game-worn Nikes. The shoes, the first pair of sneakers to ever crack the $1 million mark at an auction, going for $1.472 million, were acquired by collector Nick Fiorella.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The signed sneakers are from Jordan's fifth NBA game in his rookie season, Sotheby's said. The red and white sneakers were designed by Bruce Kilgore.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

Michael Jordan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us