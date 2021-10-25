Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships Sell for Record $1.5M at Sotheby's

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at Sotheby's on Sunday, setting a record for sneakers at auction.

The 1984 Nike Air Ships are Jordan's earliest known regular season game-worn Nikes. The shoes, the first pair of sneakers to ever crack the $1 million mark at an auction, going for $1.472 million, were acquired by collector Nick Fiorella.

The signed sneakers are from Jordan's fifth NBA game in his rookie season, Sotheby's said. The red and white sneakers were designed by Bruce Kilgore.

