Mets hire Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as new manager: Reports

By Brad Luck

  • The Mets have hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as the team's new manager, according to multiple reports
  • The Mets have been looking for a new manager since dismissing Buck Showalter in early October
  • This will be Mendoza's first time as an MLB manager

The Mets have a new manager and they did not have to look too far to find him.

Carlos Mendoza, the Yankees' bench coach for the past four seasons, will be heading from the Bronx to Queens to take over as manager of the Mets, according to multiple reports.

Mendoza, 43, takes over for Buck Showalter who was fired by the Mets after two disappointing seasons.

The Mets went 75-87 in 2023 and finished in fourth place in the NL East, 29 games back of the Atlanta Braves.

Mendoza will join new president of baseball operations David Stearns, who joined the team in early October, in chasing a playoff spot in 2024.

This will be Mendoza's first time as an MLB manager.

