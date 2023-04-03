LSU Star Angel Reese Calls Jill Biden's Idea for Iowa to Visit White House ‘a Joke'

Angel Reese reacts to Jill Biden wanting Iowa to visit White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Winners of major sports championships have traditionally received invitations to the White House.

But Jill Biden is hoping an alteration is made to that tradition for the 2023 women's NCAA Tournament.

After being in attendance for LSU's thrilling national championship game win over Iowa in Dallas on Sunday, the first lady said she would like to have the runner-up Hawkeyes come to the White House in addition to the champion Tigers.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said while speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver. "But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

That idea, however, didn't sit well with LSU star Angel Reese. The Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament tweeted out a link to an ESPN story about Biden's idea and called it "a joke."

Fellow LSU star Alexis Morris also seemed to express her displeasure with it on Twitter by asking if the Tigers could visit former first lady Michelle Obama's house.

Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house ? — Da Don General (@AlexisMorrisWBB) April 4, 2023

It's unclear if the current first lady envisions the two teams visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue together or separately.

If it's the former, could we witness a light-hearted "you can't see me" gesture from Reese to Caitlin Clark inside the White House?

The LSU women's basketball team defeated Iowa in the national championship to win the school's first title game in program history.