New York Jets Hire 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh as Head Coach

Less than two weeks after one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the New York Jets have found their next head coach.

The team announced Thursday night that they have agreed in principle with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to become the 20th head coach in the team's history.

Saleh has been with San Francisco since 2017, steering what has been a top 10 defense the past two seasons, one of which included a Super bowl appearance. He was a known commodity this offseason, having been a potential target for multiple teams throughout the league.

Previous head coach Adam Gase, who was brought on in 2019, was fired after the team finished with a losing record for the fifth straight season — the longest such streak in the franchise's 61-year history. They also missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season, marking their worst postseason drought since the 1970s.

The team's 2-14 record in 2020 marked the second-worst season in Jets history, with the only worse season coming 1996 when the team won just one game. Gase went just 9-23 in two years as head coach.

Despite the season ending just over a week ago, the team had already interviewed at least a couple other potential candidates, including former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.