New York Jets

Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers

The New York Jets left Lambeau Field on Sunday with not only a win over the Green Bay Packers, but with some cheese on their heads

By Julia Elbaba

Watch the video below

Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin.

After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Talk about rubbing salt into the wound.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wisconsin, known to be the cheese capital of the world, has more licensed cheesemakers than any other state with 1,290.

With the victory, the Jets (4-2) are on a three-game winning streak and face the Broncos in their next showdown.

As for the Packers (3-3), the loss marks their second straight loss to a New York team but looks to redeem their momentum against the Commanders in Week 7.

This article tagged under:

New York JetsGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us