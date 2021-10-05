Urban Meyer's reign in Jacksonville will continue ... for now.

The first-year NFL head coach is off to an 0-4 start in the pros after a storied college career that included three national titles at Florida and Ohio State.

After the Jaguars' latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday, Meyer apparently stayed behind in Ohio through Friday night, when video surfaced of him at a bar in Columbus. Meyer was spotted sitting while a woman danced around his lap.

Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team, his family and Jaguars owner Shad Khan for putting them in this situation. Khan spoke about the situation on Tuesday.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in a statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

While it may seem like the organization is trying to move forward, there reportedly is more behind the curtain. In a five-tweet thread, Michael Silver of the Pass It Down podcast reported on the tension surrounding Meyer within the organization. Meyer reportedly canceled a scheduled Monday team meeting and only apologized to position groups individually rather than addressing the whole team.

THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.' — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi reported similar information about the distrust within the locker room and front office.

According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

The Jaguars are set to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.