Hubert Hurkacz Announces Donation for Every Ace He Hits at Wimbledon

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz announced he would be making a donation for every ace he hits at Wimbledon to support the Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

The world No. 10 said on Sunday for every ace he hits at the All England Club, starting with his first round on Monday, he would donate 100 Euros to "support the people of Ukraine."

I’d like to announce that starting tomorrow I am pledging to donate 100 euros for every ace I hit at Wimbledon to help support the people of Ukraine. Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid pic.twitter.com/6B9hOy6aE8 — Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) June 26, 2022

The 25-year-old is set to face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Monday at 6 a.m. ET.

Hurkacz became Poland's highest ranked men's singles player in history in November 2021 when he reached a career high ranking of No. 9 in the world.

He reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021, recording multiple quality wins including Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev.

So could a new face take home The Championships this year? Hurkacz certainly has the confidence to do so.

"Yeah, why not? What Roger, Rafa, Andy and Novak have done for this sport is really incredible, and they've had so many battles. But the time is definitely coming for new faces,” Hubert Hurkacz said at the All England Club.

Hurkacz isn't the only tennis player that's creating history for Poland. Fellow countrywoman No. 1 Iga Swiatek has won 35 consecutive matches leading up to Wimbledon and is the favorite to capture the event.

The two Poles practiced together on Thursday at the All England Club, according to an Instagram picture Swiatek posted.

"So… I found @hubihurkacz today. And it was fun." she wrote.

Swiatek is set to take on Croatia's Jana Fett on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.