Carolina Panthers

Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons

Mayfield broke out a questionable celebration as the Panthers defeated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football

By Eric Mullin

Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Maybe a little too amped up.

After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a field goal in the final seconds, Mayfield greeted members of the Panthers' kicking unit on the field and gave some of them a celebratory headbutt.

Teammates headbutting each other isn't uncommon in football. But what made this particular instance noteworthy was that Mayfield was just wearing a hat as he slammed his head into some helmets.

If you weren't counting at home, that was five helmet-less headbutts from Mayfield.

It's good to see the former No. 1 overall pick is still being a good teammate despite losing the starting job to P.J. Walker.

But he should probably go with some high-fives or fist-bumps next time instead if he's not going to have his helmet on.

