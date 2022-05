The New York Giants are heading to London for the first time in six seasons.

The Giants will play the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the teams said Wednesday.

It will be the Giants' third game in London since the NFL began the annual series; they beat the Dolphins in 2007 and topped the Rams in 2016.

The full 2022 schedule is due to be released next week.