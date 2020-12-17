Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett Tests Positive for COVID, Team Says

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

Garrett, former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, will continue to work remotely as the team completes its investigation. The initial investigation shows there do not appear to be any high-risk close contacts, the Giants said.

The team plans to meet remotely out of an abundance of caution Thursday as it awaits confirmation from the league on that.

The 5-8 Giants are just a game behind the NFC East-leading Washington Football Team. Big Blue takes on the 9-4 Cleveland Browns at home Sunday night on NBC.

Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, former head coach of the Browns, will call offensive plays for the Giants in that game, the team said.