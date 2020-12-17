Giants

Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett Tests Positive for COVID, Team Says

jason garrett
Getty Images

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

Garrett, former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, will continue to work remotely as the team completes its investigation. The initial investigation shows there do not appear to be any high-risk close contacts, the Giants said.

The team plans to meet remotely out of an abundance of caution Thursday as it awaits confirmation from the league on that.

Local

CRIME STOPPERS 49 mins ago

Bandits Make Off With $100,000 in Brazen NYC Jewelry Heist

MTA 8 hours ago

MTA OKs Budget Absent Service Cuts and Fare Hikes, for Now

The 5-8 Giants are just a game behind the NFC East-leading Washington Football Team. Big Blue takes on the 9-4 Cleveland Browns at home Sunday night on NBC.

Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, former head coach of the Browns, will call offensive plays for the Giants in that game, the team said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

GiantsNFLsportsJason GarrettNFC East
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us