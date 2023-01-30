Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made

By Nina Lin

The Vince Lombardi trophy and a championship ring has marked each year's winning Super Bowl team and their achievements for the NFL season.

See every ring design that have emerged since Super Bowl I, and follow all Super Bowl updates as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to face off in Super Bowl LVII here.

Super Bowl LVI – Los Angeles Rams (2021)
Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)
Super Bowl LIV – Kansas City Chiefs (2019)
Super Bowl LIII – New England Patriots (2018)
Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles (2017)
Super Bowl LI – New England Patriots (2016)
Super Bowl 50 – Denver Broncos (2015)
Super Bowl XLIX – New England Patriots (2014)
Super Bowl XLVIII – Seattle Seahawks (2013)
Super Bowl XLVII – Baltimore Ravens (2012)
Super Bowl XLVI – New York Giants (2011)
Super Bowl XLV – Green Bay Packers (2010)
Super Bowl XLIV – New Orleans Saints (2009)
Super Bowl XLIII – Pittsburgh Steelers (2008)
Super Bowl XLII – New York Giants (2007)
Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts (2006)
Super Bowl XL – Pittsburgh Steelers (2005)
Super Bowl XXXIX – New England Patriots (2004)
Super Bowl XXXVIII – New England Patriots (2003)
Super Bowl XXXVII – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002)
Super Bowl XXXVI – New England Patriots (2001)
Super Bowl XXXV – Baltimore Ravens (2000)
Super Bowl XXXIV – St. Louis Rams (1999)
Super Bowl XXXIII – Denver Broncos (1998)
Super Bowl XXXII – Denver Broncos (1997)
Super Bowl XXXI – Green Bay Packers (1996)
Super Bowl XXX – Dallas Cowboys (1995)
Super Bowl XXIX – San Francisco 49ers (1994)
Super Bowl XXVIII – Dallas Cowboys (1993)
Super Bowl XXVII – Dallas Cowboys (1992)
Super Bowl XXVI – Washington (1991)
Super Bowl XXV – New York Giants (1990)
Super Bowl XXIV – San Francisco 49ers (1989)
Super Bowl XXIII – San Francisco 49ers (1988)
Super Bowl XXII – Washington (1987)
Super Bowl XXI – New York Giants (1986)
Super Bowl XX – Chicago Bears (1985)
Super Bowl XIX – San Francisco 49ers (1984)
Super Bowl XVIII – Los Angeles Raiders (1983)
Super Bowl XVII – Washington (1982)
Super Bowl XVI – San Francisco 49ers (1981)
Super Bowl XV – Oakland Raiders (1980)
Super Bowl XIV – Pittsburgh Steelers (1979)
Super Bowl XIII – Pittsburgh Steelers (1978)
Super Bowl XII – Dallas Cowboys (1977)
Super Bowl XI – Oakland Raiders (1976)
Super Bowl X –Pittsburgh Steelers (1975)
Super Bowl IX – Pittsburgh Steelers (1974)
Super Bowl VIII – Miami Dolphins (1973)
Super Bowl VII – Miami Dolphins (1972)
Super Bowl VI – Dallas Cowboys (1971)
Super Bowl V – Baltimore Colts (1970)
Super Bowl IV – Kansas City Chiefs (1969)
Super Bowl III – New York Jets (1968)
Super Bowl II – Green Bay Packers (1967)
Super Bowl I – Green Bay Packers (1966)

