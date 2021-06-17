NFL

EA Sports Reveals ‘Madden 22' Cover With Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

By Nick Goss

Check Out EA Sports 'Madden 22' Cover With Brady and Mahomes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are two of the best players in the NFL, and on Thursday they were revealed as the cover athletes for the upcoming "Madden NFL 22" videogame EA Sports.

This year's game will available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and more. The release date is August 20, 2021.

Here's a look at this year's cover featuring Brady and Mahomes:

This is the second Madden cover for each player. Brady was on the cover of "Madden NFL 18" when he was a member of the New England Patriots. Mahomes graced the cover of "Madden NFL 20". 

The last time two athletes appeared on the cover came in 2010, when Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were featured.

It will be interesting to see if the "Madden Curse" impacts one or both of these superstar quarterbacks. If there is anyone who could beat that curse it's definitely Brady.

