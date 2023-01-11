Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin is on his way home.

The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced on Wednesday.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, MD, the care team lead for Hamlin, said.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent the next week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being admitted to Buffalo General on Monday. The 24-year-old went through a “comprehensive medical evaluation,” along with other tests, on Tuesday.

