skiiing

Four American Skiers To Race For Gold in Women's Moguls Final

Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio, Kai Owens and Hannah Soar have all qualified for the women’s moguls final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and will be going for gold

By Kristen Conti

Four American skiers have a chance to land Team USA its first gold medal in the women’s moguls finals Sunday morning.

Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf qualified for Sunday’s final after coming in third place on Thursday. Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar both qualified for Sunday’s finals after coming in fourth and seventh place, respectively, on Thursday.

Kai Owens will be joining her teammates in the finals after qualifying later in the morning.

The medal event will take place at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and USA Network.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

skiiingWinter OlympicsJaelin KaufHannah Soar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us